KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

What could Trump’s second presidential term mean for Nevada?

By Lucia Starbuck
Published November 22, 2024 at 12:02 PM PST
President-elect Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, on October 11, 2024.
Ember Braun
/
KUNR Public Radio
President-elect Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, on October 11, 2024.

Why did Nevada go red for president for the first time in 20 years? What will Donald Trump’s second presidential term look like in the Silver State over the next four years, particularly for public lands, immigration, and education? And what makes Nevada purple? These key questions were answered in this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada hosted by KUNR editor Vicki Adame, featuring political reporter Lucia Starbuck, senior correspondent Bert Johnson, and KNPR political reporter Paul Boger.

KUNR's coverage of Nevada State Government is made possible by a generous grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting that aims to boost awareness and engagement with coverage of Nevada State Government.

Any Nevada-based media outlet is permitted to republish any stories that appear on this page at no cost. We only ask that credit be given to KUNR Public Radio and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in your publication or on your broadcast. For questions or more details, please reach out to KUNR General Manager Brian Duggan at bduggan@kunr.org.

Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor, and Crystal Willis is the digital editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.