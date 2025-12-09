What’s the most memorable gift you’ve ever received?

With Christmas less than three weeks away, I set out asking people what their most memorable gift has been.

These are the responses:

Terry Lamberth: “I think the one I remember the most is an airplane. The airplane had an engine and it went around in circles, and I’d been wanting one so I finally got one. I was about 14 so it was a great gift.”

Rigo Barajas: “During the holiday season, the most memorable gift I've ever received was a pair of beats, headphones, Beats by Dre. I remember I was about 14 years old. I remember getting those on Black Friday from Target, I lined up at like man it was like 5 a.m. at that point. My mom gave me 80, 90 bucks to go buy it. I remember buying that and I bought good kid, m.A.A.d. City by Kendrick Lamar and it was the best gift I got in that holiday season.”

Faye Warnock: “I have a custom made cheese board from my dad because I like to make charcuterie boards. So he made a whole custom cheese board with different stuff to pull out of it.”

Dahlia Vo: “When I was a kid, my parents got me this really sparkly set of shoes for the first time and it really meant a lot to me because back then we were struggling financially a lot and for them to get such a pricey gift for me and to think of me meant a lot to me. I continued to wear those shoes until they stopped fitting me as a kid.”

Ana White: “I would say the most memorable gift that I’ve received is probably my dog. Honestly, going to the shelter, I gave him to myself as a gift. I’ve had him for three years now.”

Lisa Domanic: “Pajama set and perfume. It was always that. So those were my most memorable because I don’t get them anymore since my mom passed. And I held on to the last pair she ever got me.”

And in case you’re wondering, my most memorable present is a pink Barbie toy laptop my mom gave me when I was six years old.