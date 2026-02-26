© 2026 KUNR
Latino Community Foundation launches Community Protection Fund in response to ICE

KUNR Public Radio | By Emilio Milo
Published February 26, 2026 at 4:22 PM PST
Julian Castro, CEO of Latino Community Foundation.
Courtesy of Latino Community Foundation
Julian Castro, CEO of Latino Community Foundation.

Earlier this month, the Latino Community Foundation announced the launch of the Community Protection Fund. The national fund is in response to current ICE operations and will help protect immigrant families who are being impacted.

The money will provide support to grassroots efforts in Latino communities in Nevada, California and Minnesota.

The fund is a way to protect families now and into the future, said Julian Castro, the foundation’s CEO.

“We have the Latino communities back, and right now, there's a five alarm fire in the Latino community being caused by excessive immigration enforcement, overzealous ICE activity, and the Community Protection Fund is our way of pooling resources to address that urgent need right now,” Castro said.

Make the Road Nevada is one of six organizations receiving initial funding. It focuses on providing resources to Latino-communities in Nevada.

Castro said the money is meant to help local communities hold ICE accountable. And also to provide crucial support to families affected by harmful enforcement actions. The fund will also help coordinate community support services — such as delivering care packages and cash assistance to affected people.

LCF began the fund with $500,000 and hopes to mobilize philanthropic partners to join the effort.
Tags
Julian CastroLatinosICE
Emilio Milo
Emilio Milo is a student at the University of Nevada, Reno, pursuing degrees in both Journalism and Spanish with an emphasis on Bilingual Media. He is enthusiastic about joining the KUNR team for 2026, where he hopes to improve his capabilities as a multimedia journalist and to be more involved in local reporting.
