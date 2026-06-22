Summer Pet Safety: What Nevadans should keep in mind

If you’re feeling the heat this summer, so are your pets.

It’s important to take the right precautions when taking your pets outside during hot days, said Nayla Garcia of the SPCA of Northern Nevada.

If you take your dogs out during the hotter part of the day, take them to grassy areas, Garcia said. And always make sure they have plenty of water.

“I know it's getting hip to bring cats out, but also keep in mind, if your cat's in one of those cute bubble carriers, the bubble carrier is probably at least 10 degrees hotter. So make sure you're not putting your cat into a situation to have heat stroke,” she said.

While booties can protect a dog’s paws, they can also do more harm than good.

“The biggest thing is sometimes that'll protect paws from burning, but the booties can actually also cause heat stroke. If it's like 100 degrees outside, you're protecting the paws, yes, from burning, but now you've taken away one of the two ways of their being able to sweat,” Garcia said

You can check SPCA of Norther Nevada’s Summer Safety page for more tips.

Another thing to keep in mind is to avoid leaving your pets in vehicles — which get much hotter than the outside temperature.

In Nevada, it’s illegal to leave dogs in unattended vehicles in extreme weather according to NRS 202.485 .

“Violators who break this law, they can face up to six months in jail or fine up to $1,000,” said Reno police officer Hunter Mercurio. If you see an animal that’s been left in a car, call 911 or reach out to Washoe County Regional Animal Services at 775-322-3647.

“If you do see a dog that is in distress in a hot car, this law also does protect citizens if they do need to break a window to rescue that animal, some cautions I would have in those circumstances is number one, just keep electric vehicles in the back of your mind as well,” he said.

Remember to take precautions and look out for pets — your furry friends will thank you for it.