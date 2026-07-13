28th Annual Hot August Pipes: Guilmant Symphony #2 - West Coast Premiere

🎼 Experience a West Coast Premiere! 🎼

The Higher Elevation Orchestra, led by music director Alex Eisenberg, proudly presents the 28th Annual Hot August Pipes! Join us for a historic performance of the Guilmant Symphony #2 for Organ and Orchestra, featuring David H. Brock on the organ.

We will also perform Collage Symphony #1, weaving together magnificent movements from Schubert, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and Stravinsky.

📅 Three Performances Only:

• Saturday, August 22 at 3 PM – St. John’s Presbyterian, Reno

• Sunday, August 23 at 3 PM – St. Theresa Catholic, South Lake Tahoe

• Monday, August 24 at 7 PM – Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Reno

🎟️ Tickets: $10, $40, $80 (Children are free with a paid adult!)

👉 Get your tickets now: www.HigherElevationMusic.org or scan the QR code on the poster below!