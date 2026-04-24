A Black Springs Homecoming: Finding History at Downtown Reno Library's After-Hours Celebration

Nevada Humanities is proud to be a part of “60 Years of Stories”—Downtown Reno Library’s after-hours event celebrating the library’s 60th anniversary on Saturday, May 9.

At 6:30 pm, Nevada Humanities will present a screening of A Black Springs Homecoming: Finding History—produced by Nevada Humanities and directed by Tsanavi Spoonhunter. The film tells the story of Black Springs—a small, historically African American neighborhood six miles north of downtown Reno, Nevada—and the ability of its residents to establish an enduring sense of community in the face of widespread racial discrimination and economic hardship.

The 27-minute film will be followed by a conversation and Q&A with historians Alicia Barber, Demetrice Dalton, and Helen Townsell. This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:00 pm.

Visit the Washoe County Library System’s calendar for more information about this special event.