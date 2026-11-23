Bella Voce Holiday Concert "Where the Light Begins"
Bella Voce Holiday Concert "Where the Light Begins"
Bella Voce, northern Nevada’s premier treble voice choral group, under the direction of Jennifer Tibben, invites you to their annual holiday concert of beautiful classical and contemporary music. Join them to celebrate where the light begins, now and always.
St. John's Presbyterian Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Bella Voce Treble Ensemble
bellavocereno@gmail.com