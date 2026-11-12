Carson City Classic Cinema Collective (C5) at the Brewery Arts Center.

From flickering lantern-lit ghosts to felt-covered frogs and singing rats, Bah, Humbug! A Century of Holiday Cinema celebrates the enduring power of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol to warm even the coldest hearts.

We’ll begin with Scrooge; or Marley’s Ghost (1901), one of the earliest literary adaptations ever put on screen. This short silent film captures the novelty and magic of early cinema while introducing audiences to the now-iconic spirits of Christmas past, present, and future. That tradition carries joyfully forward with The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992), a beloved modern classic that blends humor, heart, and surprisingly faithful storytelling into a holiday favorite for all ages.

It will be a festive finale that honors cinema’s past, celebrates its present, and reminds us why this story—and this season—continue to endure. Come for the ghosts, stay for the Muppets, and leave with your heart two sizes larger.

Doors open at 7, show starts at 7:30pm.

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