Deep Blue Roller Derby Tournament

Sierra Regional Roller Derby is proud to bring roller derby back to Lake Tahoe! Catch the 12th Annual Deep Blue Tournament at Tahoe Blue Event Center on Sept 19th and 20th for 12 hard-hitting fast-paced games.

This is a family-friendly event, and there free general admission entry for children 10 years & younger! Bring the family!

Tickets are available on Tahoe Blue Event Center website (tahoeblueeventcenter.com). Tickets are cheaper when purchased in advance!

🛼September 19-20, 2026, 9am-9pm.

⭐8 teams playing 12 games

😍Get Tickets Online Now!😍

Game Schedule

Saturday:

9:00 AM – HARD Dark Sky Starlets vs SO Derby All Stars

11:00 AM – Outlaws vs SFV Like OMGs

1:00 PM – Sierra All-Stars vs N Az Whiskey Row-llers

3:00 PM – Sin City Ace of Spades vs SO Derby All Stars

5:00 PM – Inland Empire vs HARD Dark Sky Starlets

7:00 PM – Sierra All-Stars vs Sin City Ace of Spades

Sunday:

9:00 AM – Outlaws vs Inland Empire

11:00 AM – N Az Whiskey Row-llers vs Sin City Ace of Spades

1:00 PM – Sierra All-Stars vs SFV Like OMGs

3:00 PM – Outlaw vs HARD Dark Sky Starlets

5:00 PM – N Az Whiskey Row-llers vs SO Derby All Stars

7:00 PM – Inland Empire vs SFV Like OMGs

Sierra Regional Roller Derby is the first WFTDA roller derby team in the Reno-Tahoe area. Established in 2013, we are a regional league comprised of members from all over our surrounding communities.