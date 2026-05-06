© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alexa devices are currently experiencing technical difficulties with streaming KUNR. Our team is actively working on a solution.
For continued listening, stream KUNR right here on KUNR.org or click here to download the KUNR app.

Edgar Loudermilk with Tucker Candless in Concert!

Edgar Loudermilk with Tucker Candless in Concert!

A wonderful and different Mother's Day gift ~ Let mom enjoy the evening with a Southern gentleman,,,,!! A fine musician in fact - Edgar Loudermilk straight from Georgia Concert who'll serenade and tell her stories!! ..and everyone else in the audience!

"Songwriter of the Year", two time winning Bass Fiddle Performer, also mandolin player and songwriter, Edgar Loudermilk is a man of may talents. He's performed and toured with GRAMMY® award winner Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, with the award winning band Marty Raybon & Full Circle, and the multi-award bluegrass powerhouse Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out.
Edgars own band has been making the grade as festival favs since 2015.. and more!
He's full of surprises!
His guitar buddy Tucker Candless, native of western North Carolina, whose landed himself gigs with Dolly Parton and other greats!
An accomplished band leader and musical director at the hugely popular Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Theatre, Tucker shines.
Set inside Reno's hidden gem listening room at Mountain Music Parlor, this will be a very intimate music filled event to enjoy. Mom will love you for it!

Mountain Music Parlor
25.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mountain Music Parlor
775843-5500
mountainmusicparlorreno@gmail.com
https://www.mountainmusicparlor.com

Artist Group Info

Edgar Loudermilk
https://www.edgarloudermilk.com/
Mountain Music Parlor
735 S. Center St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
775/843-5500
mountainmusicparlorreno@gmail.com
https://www.mountainmusicparlor.com