Edgar Loudermilk with Tucker Candless in Concert!

A wonderful and different Mother's Day gift ~ Let mom enjoy the evening with a Southern gentleman,,,,!! A fine musician in fact - Edgar Loudermilk straight from Georgia Concert who'll serenade and tell her stories!! ..and everyone else in the audience!

"Songwriter of the Year", two time winning Bass Fiddle Performer, also mandolin player and songwriter, Edgar Loudermilk is a man of may talents. He's performed and toured with GRAMMY® award winner Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, with the award winning band Marty Raybon & Full Circle, and the multi-award bluegrass powerhouse Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out.

Edgars own band has been making the grade as festival favs since 2015.. and more!

He's full of surprises!

His guitar buddy Tucker Candless, native of western North Carolina, whose landed himself gigs with Dolly Parton and other greats!

An accomplished band leader and musical director at the hugely popular Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Theatre, Tucker shines.

Set inside Reno's hidden gem listening room at Mountain Music Parlor, this will be a very intimate music filled event to enjoy. Mom will love you for it!