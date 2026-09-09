Education Expo Community Day at Animal Ark

On Saturday, September 19 from 10 AM–3 PM, Animal Ark is hosting our second annual Education Expo Community Day, featuring a full day of hands-on activities, educational stations, and local organizations coming together to celebrate wildlife, nature, and learning.

Kids get in FREE for the event! We’ll have a great lineup of participating organizations, including the Nevada Historical Society, Fleischmann Planetarium, Nevada Wildlife Federation, Northern Nevada Bird Alliance, NDOW, Great Basin Outdoor School, Cold-Blooded Critters 4-H, Wilbur D. May Museum, Washoe County Parks, Nevada Department of Agriculture, Washoe County Library, and Walker Basin Conservancy. We’ll also have local food trucks on site.

Guests will be able to explore the sanctuary while connecting with these organizations and taking part in hands-on activities designed to get kids and families excited about the natural world.

This event is also a wonderful opportunity for our community to come out and support Animal Ark following the recent fires. While we were incredibly fortunate that our animals, enclosures, and buildings were spared, the fires had a significant impact on our organization and our community. Having visitors back at the Ark means so much to us, and simply spending the day here is a great way to show your support as we continue moving forward.