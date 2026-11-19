Could your new best friend be waiting for you this December?

Join SPCA of Northern Nevada and Lithia Reno Subaru on Saturday, December 12, for our **FINAL fee-waived adoption event of 2026!** We’ll be bringing a group of wonderful adoptable pets out into the community for a fresh chance to meet the people who could change their lives.

And thanks to the generosity of Lithia Reno Subaru, **ALL adoption fees for attending pets are fully sponsored.**

Saturday, December 12 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Lithia Reno Subaru

2270 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV

Our SPCA-NN team will be on-site to introduce you to the pets, answer questions, and guide adopters through our conversation-based adoption process to help make thoughtful matches between pets and people.

For more than a decade, Lithia Reno Subaru has been one of SPCA of Northern Nevada’s most dedicated community partners, supporting lifesaving care and programs for homeless pets and sponsoring four fee-waived adoption events each year.

This is the **last Lithia adoption event of 2026**, so come meet some incredible pets and help us end the year with more happy adoptions!

Ready to meet your match? Learn more and explore adoptable pets at SPCANEVADA.ORG.