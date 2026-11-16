Help put Thanksgiving dinner on the table for local families!

Join Friends In Service Helping (FISH), Nissan Carson City and KKFT 99.1 FM for the Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive, also known as the High Five Turkey Drive, on Thursday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Nissan Carson City, 2750 S. Carson St.

Pull up, drop off a frozen turkey, get a high five, and you're done. Every contribution, big or small, makes a huge difference in our community.

Can't make it in person? Donate at www.nvfish.com. Questions? Call 775-882-FISH (3474).