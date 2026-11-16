Free Community Thanksgiving Feast hosted by FISH
Free Community Thanksgiving Feast hosted by FISH
You're invited!
Join Friends In Service Helping (FISH) for the free Community Thanksgiving Feast on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Plaza Conference Center, 211 E. Ninth St., Carson City.
Free entry includes your Thanksgiving meal and a beverage. No tickets or reservations are needed.
Whether you are on your own for the holiday, new to town, or simply want to share a meal with neighbors, there is a seat at the table for you. Everyone is welcome!
Can't make it but want to help? Donate at www.nvfish.com. Questions? Call 775-882-FISH (3474).
The Plaza Conference Center
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Friends In Service Helping (FISH)
775-882-3474
taylorz@nvfish.com
The Plaza Conference Center
211 E. Ninth St.Carson City, Nevada 89701