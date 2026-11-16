You're invited!

Join Friends In Service Helping (FISH) for the free Community Thanksgiving Feast on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Plaza Conference Center, 211 E. Ninth St., Carson City.

Free entry includes your Thanksgiving meal and a beverage. No tickets or reservations are needed.

Whether you are on your own for the holiday, new to town, or simply want to share a meal with neighbors, there is a seat at the table for you. Everyone is welcome!

Can't make it but want to help? Donate at www.nvfish.com. Questions? Call 775-882-FISH (3474).