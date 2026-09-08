Reno’s Favorite Laundromat Spins Into a Fresh Start with Free Laundry Day Celebration!

Spin Cycle Wash and Dry, a family-owned and operated laundromat in the growing MidTown and Wells Neighborhood serving the Reno area for over 30 years, announced the grand reopening of its facility with a special Free Laundry Day and complimentary coffee from Rising for People Coffee on Saturday, September 19, 2026. The celebration will run from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM, with the last wash starting at 8:30 PM, at their conveniently located facility at 1740 S. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89502.

To celebrate exciting new upgrades and show appreciation to our loyal customers while welcoming new ones, Spin Cycle Wash and Dry is thrilled to offer complimentary washing and drying all day long. Step into a rejuvenated laundry experience featuring the latest industry-leading washers and dryers, delivering superior cleaning power and efficiency. Our facility boasts modern flooring and finishes that create a fresh, inviting atmosphere, paired with a cutting-edge hot water system for enhanced sanitation and comfort.

““Spin Cycle Wash and Dry is excited to share free self-serve wash and dry with the community for our grand reopening,” said owner Jess Schley.” “With more than three decades of service, we pride ourselves on offering the best in self-service and full-service laundry options. This free laundry day is our way to say thank you to the loyal customers who have supported us over the years.”

What truly sets Spin Cycle apart is our commitment to combining innovation with convenience and care. To make laundry day even easier, customers can take advantage of a special Wash and Fold rate by using our exclusive Spin Cycle Laundry Bags available in Large ($12) and Medium ($10). Simply purchase one of the branded laundry bags and enjoy premium cleaning and folding services at $39 for Large or $29 for Medium bags.

Services Offered at Spin Cycle Wash and Dry Include:

Self-Service Laundromat: Over 30 new washers and 30 lb. dryers with free drying when you use the washers. Operates 7 days a week from 6 AM to 10 PM.

Wash & Fold Service: Drop off laundry to be professionally washed, dried, folded, and ready for next-day pickup or even same-day service.

Pickup & Delivery: Convenient laundry pickup and delivery service throughout Reno, Sparks, Carson City, and surrounding areas with next-day delivery.

Commercial Laundry Services: Specialized laundry solutions for local businesses including gyms, salons, spas, restaurants, hotels, and Airbnbs.

Additional amenities include coin- and card-operated machines (FasCard accepted), laundry product vending, a friendly on-site attendant, ample parking, seating, folding areas, and a stereo system for a pleasant customer experience.

Spin Cycle Wash and Dry proudly offers a 10% discount on wash-and-fold services for students, seniors, military personnel, and first responders. Plus, every wash comes with a complimentary dry at no extra charge.

Spin Cycle Wash and Dry invites everyone in the Reno community to join the grand reopening celebration on September 12 for a day of free laundry, great service, and family-friendly fun.

Location:

Spin Cycle Wash and Dry

1740 S. Virginia Street

Reno, NV 89502

Event Hours:

Saturday, September 12, 2026

6:00 AM – 10:00 PM (Last wash 8:30 PM)

For more information or to schedule laundry pickup and delivery, visit https://www.spincyclewashanddry.com/or call (775) 622-1758.

About Spin Cycle Wash and Dry

Spin Cycle Wash and Dry is a trusted family-owned laundromat in Reno, NV, committed to providing a clean, safe, and customer-focused experience for over 30 years. With its recent full upgrades and expanded services, including self-service, wash & fold, pickup and delivery, and commercial laundry, Spin Cycle is your neighborhood laundromat dedicated to making laundry easy and convenient.