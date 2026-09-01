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Great Basin Chorale presents: "The Shape of Us"

Great Basin Chorale presents: "The Shape of Us"

The Great Basin Chorale, a semi-professional choral ensemble based in Reno, Nevada, is pleased to present "The Shape of Us"—an inspiring musical exploration of the people, places, and experiences that define and transform our lives. This event welcomes all community members. A suggested donation of $10 supports the ensemble's mission and artistic endeavors.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Reno
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Great Basin Chorale
7757906096
greatbasinchorale@gmail.com
https://linktr.ee/GreatBasinChorale
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Reno
200 Island Avenue
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-329-4279
info@trinityreno.org
trinityreno.org