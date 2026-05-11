Holiday Craft Fair
Holiday Craft Fair
Please come join us for our Holiday Craft Fair! Add a little holiday cheer, enjoy the season and find a special gift for someone special. . You can shop and talk with 14 vendors: jewelry,3-D art, copper, metal laser art, colorful yard art, freeze dried candy, pastries for the holidays, lanterns, magnets and stickers, Tupperware, LifeWave and more. Lunch will be available for purchase.
Knights of Pythias Amity Lodge #8
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Pythian Sisters Calanthe Temple #11
7752401797
ychatwoodplef@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
various
Knights of Pythias Amity Lodge #8
980 Nevada StreetReno, Nevada 89512
7752337372
cprpatti@yahoo.com