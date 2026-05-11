Please come join us for our Holiday Craft Fair! Add a little holiday cheer, enjoy the season and find a special gift for someone special. . You can shop and talk with 14 vendors: jewelry,3-D art, copper, metal laser art, colorful yard art, freeze dried candy, pastries for the holidays, lanterns, magnets and stickers, Tupperware, LifeWave and more. Lunch will be available for purchase.