Join us for "Intimate Scenes: An Evening of Solo Piano Music," featuring guest artist Dr. Donna Lee from Kent State University in Ohio .

Program includes:

* Bach Partita No. 1

* Beethoven Bagatelles, Op. 126

* Schumann Kinderszenen, Op. 15

* Brahms Four Piano Pieces, Op. 119

The concert will also include original art and a multimedia presentation, making for a truly immersive musical experience.

More details and event information: https://events.unr.edu/event/guest-pianist-recital-donna-lee