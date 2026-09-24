Intimate Scenes: An Evening of Solo Piano Music
Intimate Scenes: An Evening of Solo Piano Music
Join us for "Intimate Scenes: An Evening of Solo Piano Music," featuring guest artist Dr. Donna Lee from Kent State University in Ohio .
Program includes:
* Bach Partita No. 1
* Beethoven Bagatelles, Op. 126
* Schumann Kinderszenen, Op. 15
* Brahms Four Piano Pieces, Op. 119
The concert will also include original art and a multimedia presentation, making for a truly immersive musical experience.
More details and event information: https://events.unr.edu/event/guest-pianist-recital-donna-lee
Hall Recital Hall, University Foundation Arts Building
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
School of Music; University of Nevada, Reno
775.784.6145
Hall Recital Hall, University Foundation Arts Building
1664 N. Virginia StreetReno, Nevada 89512