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Intimate Scenes: An Evening of Solo Piano Music

Intimate Scenes: An Evening of Solo Piano Music

Join us for "Intimate Scenes: An Evening of Solo Piano Music," featuring guest artist Dr. Donna Lee from Kent State University in Ohio .
Program includes:
* Bach Partita No. 1
* Beethoven Bagatelles, Op. 126
* Schumann Kinderszenen, Op. 15
* Brahms Four Piano Pieces, Op. 119

The concert will also include original art and a multimedia presentation, making for a truly immersive musical experience.
More details and event information: https://events.unr.edu/event/guest-pianist-recital-donna-lee

Hall Recital Hall, University Foundation Arts Building
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

School of Music; University of Nevada, Reno
775.784.6145
www.unr.edu/music
Hall Recital Hall, University Foundation Arts Building
1664 N. Virginia Street
Reno, Nevada 89512
www.unr.edu/apex