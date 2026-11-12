December 5th & 6th

The students of Broadway Our Way are proud to present Jingle Bell Jukebox: A Holiday Musical Revue

Co-directed by Melina Hollinger & Vance Corum​

​Step into a festive soda shop where the jukebox is rockin' and the holidays are hoppin'! Jingle Bell Jukebox: A Holiday Revue is a fun-filled musical revue featuring timeless Christmas favorites. This Musical theatre class is designed for students who love to sing, dance, and perform on stage. From Frosty Hand Jive to Sleigh Ride and You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

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