Jingle Bell Jukebox: A Holiday Musical Revue At Reno Little Theater
Jingle Bell Jukebox: A Holiday Musical Revue At Reno Little Theater
December 5th & 6th
The students of Broadway Our Way are proud to present Jingle Bell Jukebox: A Holiday Musical Revue
Co-directed by Melina Hollinger & Vance Corum
Step into a festive soda shop where the jukebox is rockin' and the holidays are hoppin'! Jingle Bell Jukebox: A Holiday Revue is a fun-filled musical revue featuring timeless Christmas favorites. This Musical theatre class is designed for students who love to sing, dance, and perform on stage. From Frosty Hand Jive to Sleigh Ride and You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Reno Little Theater
$10-$15
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Reno Little Theater
775-813-8900
info@renolittletheater.org
Reno Little Theater
147 E Pueblo StReno, Nevada 89502
(775) 813-8900
info@renolittletheater.org