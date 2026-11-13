Knot Quite Dead is a Reno-based band built on the spirit of the Grateful Dead, but not bound by it. Dead-inspired at the core (the jams, the harmonies, the long strange trip), but that’s just where the knot starts. They weave in Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Pink Floyd, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane, and the classic vinyl that raised them.

That’s why they’re Knot Quite Dead, with a K. Psychedelic Americana tied together with rock & roll roots. Born in small Reno bars and built for big dance floors. If you love the Dead but live for the whole era, you’re already one of them.

Grab dinner and drinks from our vendors, find a spot, and settle in for a night of good vibes and great tunes.

Friday, November 27

7 to 10 PM

Reno Public Market

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/knot-quite-dead-live-at-reno-public-market