© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Visit the Watch Duty App for continued updates on Northern Nevada fires,
including the Bug and Stallion fires.

Little Story Makers

Little Story Makers

A 6-Week Inclusive Creative Play & Theater Program for Toddlers (18 Months–3Years)
Program Length: 6 Weeks
Session Length: 45 Minutes
Audience: Toddlers (18 months–3 years) with a parent, grandparent, or caregiver
Program Philosophy: Little Story Makers introduces toddlers to the joy of dramatic play through imagination, movement, storytelling, music, costumes, and pretend play. At this age, theater is not about performing—it's about exploring, pretending, communicating, and building confidence. The program celebrates every child's unique way of engaging. Children may observe, participate actively, communicate nonverbally, or move freely throughout the space.
Program Goals: Children will: Build imagination and creativity Develop language and communication skills Practice social interaction Increase confidence Explore emotions safely Strengthen caregiver-child relationships Develop gross and fine motor skills Experience cooperative storytelling

Our Center
$10 per session
Every week through Oct 02, 2026.
Friday: 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Our Center
775.624.3720
chris@ourcenterreno.org
https://ourcenterreno.org/
Our Center
1745 South Wells Avenue
Reno, Nevada 89502
(775) 624-3720
chris@ourcenterreno.org
https://ourcenterreno.org/