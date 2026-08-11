A 6-Week Inclusive Creative Play & Theater Program for Toddlers (18 Months–3Years)

Program Length: 6 Weeks

Session Length: 45 Minutes

Audience: Toddlers (18 months–3 years) with a parent, grandparent, or caregiver

Program Philosophy: Little Story Makers introduces toddlers to the joy of dramatic play through imagination, movement, storytelling, music, costumes, and pretend play. At this age, theater is not about performing—it's about exploring, pretending, communicating, and building confidence. The program celebrates every child's unique way of engaging. Children may observe, participate actively, communicate nonverbally, or move freely throughout the space.

Program Goals: Children will: Build imagination and creativity Develop language and communication skills Practice social interaction Increase confidence Explore emotions safely Strengthen caregiver-child relationships Develop gross and fine motor skills Experience cooperative storytelling