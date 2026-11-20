Step Into the Magic: Nevada Dance Company Brings The Nutcracker to Life This Thanksgiving Weekend

Featuring guest artists from Sacramento Ballet, talented local dancers, four spectacular performances, and a special sensory-friendly presentation of Nutcracker Sweets, November 27-29 in Carson City.

CARSON CITY, NEVADA — This Thanksgiving weekend, a world of wonder awaits as Nevada Dance Company invites Northern Nevada families to experience the breathtaking magic of The Nutcracker, November 27-29, 2026, at the Bob Boldrick Theatre inside the Carson City Community Center.

This year's production brings an exciting addition to the stage, as special guest artists Isabella Velasquez (Sugar Plum Fairy) & Wyatt McConville-McCoy (Cavalier) from Sacramento Ballet join Nevada Dance Company's talented dancers for an unforgettable celebration of the holiday season.

From the first notes of Tchaikovsky's unforgettable score to the final curtain call, this enchanting production transports audiences into a world where toys come to life, snowflakes dance, and dreams become extraordinary adventures.

Under the artistic direction of Oliver Adams and Erica Chipp-Adams, Nevada Dance Company's The Nutcracker combines beautiful choreography, dazzling costumes, captivating storytelling, and the extraordinary talents of professional and local dancers to create a spectacular theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

Professional Artistry Meets Local Talent

One of the highlights of this year's production is the appearance of guest artists from Sacramento Ballet, bringing professional artistry and exceptional talent to the Carson City stage.

Performing alongside Nevada Dance Company's dedicated dancers, these accomplished artists will help bring Tchaikovsky's timeless masterpiece to life, creating a memorable experience for audiences while giving young local performers the opportunity to share the stage with professional ballet artists.

For more than three decades, Nevada Dance Company has helped bring the beauty of ballet to Northern Nevada, connecting professional artistry with the talent and passion of young dancers throughout the region.

Where Holiday Dreams Come to Life

The adventure begins with young Clara, whose magical Christmas gift leads her into an extraordinary dream. Witness a thrilling battle between the Nutcracker and the Mouse King, journey through a sparkling winter wonderland filled with dancing snowflakes, and discover the magnificent Land of Sweets, where colorful characters and spectacular dances from around the world await.

More than a ballet, The Nutcracker is a cherished holiday experience that brings generations together. Whether continuing a beloved family tradition or introducing children to the magic of live theater for the very first time, audiences will discover the wonder that has made this timeless story a seasonal favorite.

With dazzling performances, magnificent costumes, and the unforgettable music of Tchaikovsky, Nevada Dance Company's The Nutcracker promises to be a highlight of the holiday season.

Making the Magic Accessible: Nutcracker Sweets

Because the wonder of the holidays should be experienced by everyone, Nevada Dance Company will also present Nutcracker Sweets, a special sensory-friendly performance on Friday, November 27, at 11:00 AM.

This abbreviated, one-hour, one-act journey into the Land of Sweets is thoughtfully designed to welcome individuals who are neurodiverse, experience sensory sensitivities, or benefit from additional accessibility accommodations.

Unlike a traditional theater experience, Nutcracker Sweets offers a more relaxed, welcoming environment where guests can enjoy the magic of ballet in a way that feels comfortable for them.

Special accommodations include:

Reduced sound levels and adjusted lighting

Auditorium lights remaining on at a low level

Freedom to talk, move, or leave and reenter seating areas as needed

Guests are welcome to bring noise-canceling headphones and sensory fidgets

A designated quiet space within the theater

Families and individuals who may not otherwise feel comfortable attending a traditional ballet performance are warmly encouraged to experience this special presentation.

2026 Performance Schedule

The Nutcracker - Full-Length Production

Friday, November 27 — 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 28 — 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 29 — 2:00 PM

Nutcracker Sweets — Sensory-Friendly Performance

Friday, November 27 — 11:00 AM

One-hour, one-act presentation

Location: Bob Boldrick Theatre, Carson City Community Center, Carson City, Nevada

Tickets: Available through NevadaDanceCompany.com and Etix.

With just four full-length performances over Thanksgiving weekend, audiences are encouraged to secure their seats early.

About Nevada Dance Company

Nevada Dance Company is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting the art of dance, nurturing emerging talent, and enriching the cultural landscape of Northern Nevada.

For more than three decades, the company has connected audiences with the beauty of classical ballet while providing young local dancers opportunities to perform alongside accomplished professional artists.

Through productions such as The Nutcracker and accessible programming such as Nutcracker Sweets, Nevada Dance Company continues its mission of sharing the transformative power of dance with the community.