Nevada Field Day & Ag Expo
Nevada Field Day & Ag Expo
Explore, learn see and do at Nevada Field Day & Ag Expo! Enjoy food, giveaways and demonstrations from University of Nevada, Reno experts, and discover how the work of the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources impacts your everyday life. Open to all ages; admission and parking are free. Learn more at unr.edu/cabnr.
University of Nevada, Reno, Experiment Station, Valley Road Field Lab and Greenhouse Complex, Reno, Nevada
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources
775-682-9960
cabnrcomms@unr.edu
University of Nevada, Reno, Experiment Station, Valley Road Field Lab and Greenhouse Complex, Reno, Nevada
920 Valley RdReno, Nevada 89512