Nevada Sage Waldorf School Annual Harvest Festival

The Nevada Sage Waldorf School is hosting their Annual Harvest festival Saturday October 17th from 10am-2pm at 565 Reactor Way.

This charming fall event is going to be fun for the whole family! There will be craft tables, a bake sale, a photo booth, and so much more!

So come on down to the Nevada Sage Waldorf School October 17th from 10-2 for tons of family fall fun!