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Nevada Sage Waldorf School Annual Harvest Festival

Nevada Sage Waldorf School Annual Harvest Festival

The Nevada Sage Waldorf School is hosting their Annual Harvest festival Saturday October 17th from 10am-2pm at 565 Reactor Way.
This charming fall event is going to be fun for the whole family! There will be craft tables, a bake sale, a photo booth, and so much more!
So come on down to the Nevada Sage Waldorf School October 17th from 10-2 for tons of family fall fun!

Nevada Sage Waldorf School
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

savannah.scott@nevadasagewaldorf.org
Nevada Sage Waldorf School
Nevada Sage Waldorf School
565 Reactor Way
Reno, Nevada 89502
7753486622
savannah.scott@nevadasagewaldorf.org
https://www.nevadasagewaldorf.org/