Nevada Sage Waldorf School Annual Harvest Festival
Nevada Sage Waldorf School Annual Harvest Festival
The Nevada Sage Waldorf School is hosting their Annual Harvest festival Saturday October 17th from 10am-2pm at 565 Reactor Way.
This charming fall event is going to be fun for the whole family! There will be craft tables, a bake sale, a photo booth, and so much more!
So come on down to the Nevada Sage Waldorf School October 17th from 10-2 for tons of family fall fun!
Nevada Sage Waldorf School
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
savannah.scott@nevadasagewaldorf.org
Nevada Sage Waldorf School
565 Reactor WayReno, Nevada 89502
7753486622
savannah.scott@nevadasagewaldorf.org