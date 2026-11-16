A princess, a pea, and a royal pain in the neck!

Sierra School of Performing Arts presents "Once Upon a Mattress: Youth Edition," January 8–10, 2027, at UNR's Redfield Proscenium Theatre!

Based on the beloved fairy tale "The Princess and the Pea," this hilarious musical comedy takes audiences to a faraway kingdom where the overbearing Queen Aggravain has declared that no one may marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, finds a suitable bride.

Enter Princess Winnifred the Woebegone, a spirited, unconventional princess who turns the royal court upside down! But can she prove she's a true princess by passing an impossible test involving twenty mattresses and one tiny pea?

Featuring a talented cast of young Northern Nevada performers, this delightful one-hour production is filled with catchy songs, colorful characters, royal romance, and plenty of laughs for the whole family!

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Friday, January 8 at 7 PM

Saturday, January 9 at 3 PM and 7 PM

Sunday, January 10 at 3 PM

LOCATION:

Redfield Proscenium Theatre

University of Nevada, Reno

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

www.sspa.org

Don't sleep on this one! Bring the whole family for a royally entertaining theatrical adventure while supporting the next generation of Northern Nevada performers!