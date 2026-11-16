Once Upon a Mattress: Youth Edition
Once Upon a Mattress: Youth Edition
A princess, a pea, and a royal pain in the neck!
Sierra School of Performing Arts presents "Once Upon a Mattress: Youth Edition," January 8–10, 2027, at UNR's Redfield Proscenium Theatre!
Based on the beloved fairy tale "The Princess and the Pea," this hilarious musical comedy takes audiences to a faraway kingdom where the overbearing Queen Aggravain has declared that no one may marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, finds a suitable bride.
Enter Princess Winnifred the Woebegone, a spirited, unconventional princess who turns the royal court upside down! But can she prove she's a true princess by passing an impossible test involving twenty mattresses and one tiny pea?
Featuring a talented cast of young Northern Nevada performers, this delightful one-hour production is filled with catchy songs, colorful characters, royal romance, and plenty of laughs for the whole family!
PERFORMANCE DATES:
Friday, January 8 at 7 PM
Saturday, January 9 at 3 PM and 7 PM
Sunday, January 10 at 3 PM
LOCATION:
Redfield Proscenium Theatre
University of Nevada, Reno
TICKETS ON SALE NOW!
www.sspa.org
Don't sleep on this one! Bring the whole family for a royally entertaining theatrical adventure while supporting the next generation of Northern Nevada performers!