Our Lady of Tahoe's 60th Anniversary Musical Celebration - Free Admission

The Higher Elevation Orchestra is deeply honored to perform a special tribute concert celebrating the historic 60th Anniversary (1966–2026) of Our Lady of Tahoe Catholic Church.

Join us on Monday, August 3, 2026, at 7:00 PM for a spectacular evening of music. Our musicians will bring to life a beautiful program honoring six decades of community faith, spirit, and song in Zephyr Cove.

🎵 The Evening's Program

Our orchestra and featured performers will present a diverse selection of music spanning classical masterpieces, theatrical favorites, and modern classics:

Classical Masterpieces: Mozart’s Ave Verum Corpus, alongside moving selections from Handel, Rutter, and Brahms.

Modern & Stage Classics: Dolly Parton's iconic I Will Always Love You and Andrew Lloyd Webber's dramatic All I Ask of You, from Phantom of the Opera.

Family Favorites: The light-hearted Hippopotamus Song.

🎟️ Event Details & RSVP

When: Monday, August 3, 2026, at 7:00 PM ( Doors open at 6:30PM )

Where: Our Lady of Tahoe Catholic Church ( 1 Elk Point Rd, Zephyr Cove, NV )

Admission: Free

Please reserve your free spots through this page so our team and the church can properly track attendance and ensure comfortable seating for everyone.

🌲 Supporting Our Community & Cultural Gatherings

Please note that Higher Elevation Music is not collecting donations or funds online for this event. To support the community and local cultural gatherings that bring our neighborhood together, a Free-Will Offering will be collected directly at the door of the church during the evening of the concert.

We warmly invite our regular listeners, lake-area residents, visiting music lovers, and the greater Tahoe community to join us for an unforgettable night of fellowship and celebration.