Riddim Island 8 w/ VERSA, Harmacists, Thvmper, Zakaryya and Vex
Riddim Island 8 w/ VERSA, Harmacists, Thvmper, Zakaryya and Vex
We convinced VERSA to convert Reno’s newest venue into a dubstep construction zone 🚜💨
Join us in July at the Musician Rehearsal Center in Sparks, NV
Supported by: Harmacists, Thvmper, Zakaryya and Vex
Very grateful to Musician Rehearsal Center for allowing Social Genres + Reno Riddim to host the first show in their space 🫶
July 24th - Doors at 8:45pm
Ages 21+
Musicians Rehearsal Center
$20-25
08:45 PM - 02:00 AM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Social Genres & Reno Riddim