Riddim Island 8 w/ VERSA, Harmacists, Thvmper, Zakaryya and Vex

We convinced VERSA to convert Reno’s newest venue into a dubstep construction zone 🚜💨

Join us in July at the Musician Rehearsal Center in Sparks, NV

Supported by: Harmacists, Thvmper, Zakaryya and Vex

Very grateful to Musician Rehearsal Center for allowing Social Genres + Reno Riddim to host the first show in their space 🫶

July 24th - Doors at 8:45pm

Ages 21+