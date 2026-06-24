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Riddim Island 8 w/ VERSA, Harmacists, Thvmper, Zakaryya and Vex

Riddim Island 8 w/ VERSA, Harmacists, Thvmper, Zakaryya and Vex

We convinced VERSA to convert Reno’s newest venue into a dubstep construction zone 🚜💨

Join us in July at the Musician Rehearsal Center in Sparks, NV
Supported by: Harmacists, Thvmper, Zakaryya and Vex

Very grateful to Musician Rehearsal Center for allowing Social Genres + Reno Riddim to host the first show in their space 🫶

July 24th - Doors at 8:45pm
Ages 21+

Musicians Rehearsal Center
$20-25
08:45 PM - 02:00 AM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Social Genres & Reno Riddim
Musicians Rehearsal Center
581 Dunn Cir
Sparks, Nevada 89431
https://musicianrehearsalcenter.com/