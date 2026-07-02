Rose's Pawn Shop LIVE at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Aug 02, 2026, 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

With their signature blend of bluegrass instrumentation and folk-rock grit, Rose’s Pawn Shop has spent nearly two decades shaping an Americana sound as eclectic as their Los Angeles roots. Their music is a vibrant mix of electric guitar, fiddle, and driving percussion: a melting pot of modern roots energy grounded by heartfelt storytelling and soaring harmonies.

Led by the sharp songwriting and magnetic presence of frontman Paul Givant, Rose’s Pawn Shop delivers songs built for every setting, from dive bars to desert highways, campfires to crowded stages, connecting hearts through sound, soul, and the shared spirit of the open road.

This event is free and open to all ages! For more information, visit

https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/roses-pawn-shop-live-at-rpm-1