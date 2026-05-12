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Serving Up Fun Anniversary Pickleball Party

Serving Up Fun Anniversary Pickleball Party

Neighbor Network of Northern Nevada (N4) is celebrating 11 years of Neighbors helping Neighbors while raising funds to expand programming and create a welcoming, inclusive space for community connection. Serving Up Fun, an anniversary pickleball celebration and fundraiser featuring music, raffle prizes, a taco truck, and open play for all skill levels. Funds raised will support the development of an innovative intergenerational community center designed to bring older adults, people with disabilities, families, and children together for connection and shared experiences.

Reno Tennis Center
$40-$60
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Neighbor Network of Northern Nevada
775-453-4774
people@neighbornv.org
www.neighbornv.org
Reno Tennis Center
2601 Plumas St
Reno, Nevada 89509
https://www.tennisnation.com/reno-tennis-center/