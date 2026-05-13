Tahoe Talks on the Water - May

Enjoy a relaxing evening of free-flowing fine wine by Highway 12 Winery, a riveting talk by a specialist in their field, and the great company of like-minded outdoor lovers while aboard the iconic paddleboat, the Tahoe Gal.

Tickets are $60 per person and include the cruise and a guided program. Dinner is available, with menu items ranging from $12 to $25 (e.g., sandwiches, salads, and small plates). A cash bar will be available. Seats are limited, so a reservation is required. Proceeds benefit the many great works of the Sierra State Parks Foundation.

We highly recommend guests arrive at 5:30 pm as the boat leaves sharply at 6 pm! We predict the boat will return to the docks at 8:30 pm.

Lake Tahoe's Early Maritime History

From the 1860s to the 1930s, land transportation at Lake Tahoe was limited to some trails and even fewer roads that were covered with snow for at least five months of the year. "The Lake" was the highway upon which steamers transported residents, tourists, logs, groceries, the mail, and everything else needed by homes and resorts around the Lake. Nancy Stromswold, Archive Manager at the Gatekeepers Museum, will share the story of the steamers, people, and places that are Tahoe's early maritime history.

Stromswold has been a full-time West Shore resident since 2013; part-time since she was a child. She is passionate about Tahoe history, its communities, and the people who love the lake as much as she does.

