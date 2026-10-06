The Sugar Thieves LIVE at RPM

Time & Location

Oct 16, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

The Sugar Thieves will bring their own brand of Americana Music to Reno Public Market. Local folk singer Kat Heart will give an opening performance at the show.

The Sugar Thieves have been winning fans over world wide with their high energy, soulful live shows since 2006, creating a sound that is all their own. Moving between blues, country, folk, gospel, rock and roll, and elements of jazz, freely they honor the tradition that makes American music so great. From smokey dive bars, to big festival stages, this band has what it takes to move the people.

In trying to describe The Sugar Thieves’ sound, it only makes sense to call it good old American roots music. The Sugar Thieves blend all of these influences to create a sound that moves audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Their goal is to share their passion for great songs with the audience by exhibiting high energy showmanship and raw emotion with every performance. Firmly rooted in the blues, the Sugar Thieves have a love for all things Americana. On any given night the band will mix original songs with American covers spanning the last 120 years.

Kat Heart will open the show at 7:00 pm, followed by the Sugar Thieves, who will then start at 8 pm. Heart has established herself as a force in the Reno-Tahoe singer/songwriter scene and has hosted several local open mic nights.

