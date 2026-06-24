© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trinity Artown Concerts

Trinity Artown Concerts

Trinity Cathedral presents free Friday evening organ concerts @ 7 PM during Artown. Mark your calendar to enjoy the following guest Organists:
July 3 - Chase Olson
July 10 - Nathan Carterette
July 17 - Jason Klein-Mendoza
July 24 - Monty Bennett

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Reno
Every week through Jul 24, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM

Event Supported By

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Reno
info@trinityreno.org
www.trinityreno.org

Artist Group Info

info@trinityreno.org
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Reno
200 Island Avenue
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-329-4279
info@trinityreno.org
trinityreno.org