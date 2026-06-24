Trinity Artown Concerts
Trinity Artown Concerts
Trinity Cathedral presents free Friday evening organ concerts @ 7 PM during Artown. Mark your calendar to enjoy the following guest Organists:
July 3 - Chase Olson
July 10 - Nathan Carterette
July 17 - Jason Klein-Mendoza
July 24 - Monty Bennett
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Reno
Every week through Jul 24, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Event Supported By
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Reno
info@trinityreno.org
Artist Group Info
info@trinityreno.org
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Reno
200 Island AvenueReno, Nevada 89501
775-329-4279
info@trinityreno.org