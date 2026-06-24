Trinity Artown Concerts
Trinity Artown Concerts
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral is hosting five Friday evening concerts during Artown. These concerts are free and open to the public. The first features Local Celebrity, Squeek Steel, Pianist.
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Reno
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Reno
info@trinityreno.org
Artist Group Info
Squeek Steele
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Reno
200 Island AvenueReno, Nevada 89501
775-329-4279
info@trinityreno.org