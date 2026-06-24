© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trinity Artown Concerts

Trinity Artown Concerts

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral is hosting five Friday evening concerts during Artown. These concerts are free and open to the public. The first features Local Celebrity, Squeek Steel, Pianist.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Reno
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Reno
info@trinityreno.org
www.trinityreno.org

Artist Group Info

Squeek Steele
https://goodoldsongs.com
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Reno
200 Island Avenue
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-329-4279
info@trinityreno.org
trinityreno.org