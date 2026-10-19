Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus Holiday Concerts - Ring in the Season!

Ring in the Season with the Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus, directed by Brittney May, as we celebrate winter through the bright, timeless sound of bells. From familiar carols to fresh choral settings, this concert explores the many ways bells mark the season! They call communities together, tell stories, ring from steeples and towers, and fill winter nights with music. Join us for a festive musical journey filled with ringing bells, joyful spirit, moments of reflection, and the warmth of voices raised together in song. Whether they herald a celebration, announce a new beginning, or simply invite us to listen, bells remind us that music has a way of bringing us together. Come share in the sounds of the season and let the chorus “Ring in the Season” with you!