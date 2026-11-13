UNR Family Literacy Event
UNR Family Literacy Event
Please join us for our Fall Family Literacy Night at UNR! Come spend time with us, the Discovery Museum, the Nevada Museum of Art, PBS, DRI, and many more wonderful community organizations. Families will find fun, free activities for children and teens, refreshments, and resources for supporting literacy development. See the flier to register. The first 50 families who need parking will be given a parking pass. The event is on Wednesday, November 18, from 5:00 - 7:00 in the Learning Resource Center, which is on the first floor of the William Raggio Building.
Learning Resource Center in the William Raggio Building at UNR
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Learning Resource Center and the E.L. Cord Foundation Center for Learning and Literacy
7756827866
dtownsend@unr.edu
Learning Resource Center in the William Raggio Building at UNR
1664 N Virginia St.Reno, Nevada 89557-0001
7756827866
dtownsend@unr.edu