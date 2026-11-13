Please join us for our Fall Family Literacy Night at UNR! Come spend time with us, the Discovery Museum, the Nevada Museum of Art, PBS, DRI, and many more wonderful community organizations. Families will find fun, free activities for children and teens, refreshments, and resources for supporting literacy development. See the flier to register. The first 50 families who need parking will be given a parking pass. The event is on Wednesday, November 18, from 5:00 - 7:00 in the Learning Resource Center, which is on the first floor of the William Raggio Building.