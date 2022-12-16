27 Dilworth teachers call out sick after teacher injured in altercation with student

Twenty-seven of the 33 Dilworth teachers called out sick on Friday, forcing classes to be canceled.

Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield said at a press conference Friday that the teacher is fine, and she added that she wasn’t aware of any arrests in connection to the altercation.

District staff were sent to Dilworth to discuss new school safety measures with school leadership, but Enfield did not provide details about what those might be. The district expects classes to resume on Monday at Dilworth.

Enfield emphasized that safety is a priority in the district.

“When I say the safety of our students and staff is paramount to me, it’s also personal, right? These are my colleagues. These are my teammates,” she said. “These are individuals who are showing up every day giving the best they can to our kids, and they deserve our respect, our support and our empathy, especially in moments like this.”

The incident comes as the Washoe Education Association and others, including Republican Governor-elect Joe Lombardo, have criticized state- and district-level discipline policies like the state-mandated district restorative justice plans.

WEA President Calen Evans told KUNR that “Dilworth is understaffed” and the district as a whole “doesn’t have the resources” it needs to address student behavior.