Congress defunded public media. KUNR needs your support now more than ever

In an unprecedented move, the U.S. House voted to defund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting late Thursday night, following President Trump’s June 3 request that was approved by the House in June and the Senate this week . The bill is now headed to the President’s desk and will be signed into law imminently.

This action rescinds $1.1 billion in federal funding that had already been approved by Congress and committed to more than 1,500 public media stations across the country, including KUNR Public Radio.

This is a critical moment for public media, including right here in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra region. The rescission of federal funds will cut KUNR’s annual budget by about 15% — or about $350,000 — over the next two years.

Here’s what you can do to support KUNR right now

While federal funding played an important role in KUNR’s budget, the most important piece of our financial future has always been — and always will be — the direct financial support we get from listeners like you and community organizations right here in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra. Here are some of the ways you can support KUNR today:



For Concerned Citizens: Become a KUNR monthly donor Quality, thoughtful, local journalism takes resources to get right. With federal funding eliminated, listeners like you are our most reliable source of funding.



If you've considered making a donation to KUNR, now is the time to act : Support the news, information and programming you hear on KUNR FM and access online at KUNR.org and beyond. Become a monthly donor today



For Current Members: Consider increasing your recurring donation

Thank you for supporting KUNR Public Radio and for making our work possible! Your continued support is vital to KUNR’s future and the future of local journalism.

If you’ve considered increasing your monthly or annual donation, now is the time to act: Call KUNR at 775-327-5867 to get started. You can also make an additional one-time donation to the station at KUNR.org/make-a-gift .



For Business Sponsors For new, current or past business sponsors, consider renewing or starting a new contract with KUNR. Head to KUNR’s Business Support page to get started.

For Major Donors and Foundations

Please consider strategic investments in our public radio station by supporting our rural outreach, KUNR's coverage of state government , or our ongoing educational programs with the Reynolds School of Journalism and KUNR Youth Media through the Washoe County School District.

Please reach out to KUNR General Manager Brian Duggan with any questions at bduggan@kunr.org or 775-682-6055.

How will the rescission of federal funding impact KUNR?

Federal funding has historically supported public media’s ability to:



Serve as our nation’s emergency communications infrastructure, providing critical alerts and coverage when disaster strikes.

Keep rural communities across the nation informed, including right here in Nevada.

Offer news, educational and cultural programming for free to all Americans — there are no paywalls in public media.

The federal funding cut takes effect in October and will have immediate and long-term consequences for our service, where funds have formerly been used to support services such as the following:

Emergency infrastructure: KUNR uses infrastructure to serve the community and state with emergency alerting services. Each month, KUNR sends or receives over 20 emergency alerts for situations including but not limited to weekly tests of the local and national Emergency Alert System (EAS), major weather events, and Amber Alerts.

KUNR uses infrastructure to serve the community and state with emergency alerting services. Each month, KUNR sends or receives over 20 emergency alerts for situations including but not limited to weekly tests of the local and national Emergency Alert System (EAS), major weather events, and Amber Alerts. Rural outreach: KUNR expanded its reporting of Northeastern Nevada in 2023, providing locally produced, original broadcast journalism on KNCC Elko , which broadcasts from the campus of Great Basin College.

KUNR expanded its reporting of Northeastern Nevada in 2023, providing locally produced, original broadcast journalism on , which broadcasts from the campus of Great Basin College. Programming: KUNR provides listeners with a wide variety of shows, including national favorites like Morning Edition or All Things Considered, as well as KUNR original programming, featuring Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck , Al Aire con KUNR and the Biggest Little Concert Series .

We believe local support is by far the biggest reason we’re able to provide Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra region with this public service. It’s why we have a thriving news team and hosts to keep you informed about our state and community. It’s why we offer the region’s only classical music and jazz station with KNCJ. It’s why we’ve been serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra since 1963 from the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno.

Together, we will weather this challenge to keep KUNR’s vital public service a beacon for our Northern Nevada and Eastern Sierra region for many years to come.