JAWS 2026 Health Journalism Fellowship

Congratulations to KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck on being awarded the 2026 JAWS Health Journalism Fellowship ! We’re proud to see her reporting supported nationally and look forward to seeing what she does next!

The fellowship is awarded by Journalism and Women Symposium (JAWS), the premier not-for-profit organization dedicated to professional growth and empowerment of women journalists.

Starbuck is one of eight reporters who will work on a substantive reporting project with the support of a grant, one-on-one mentoring, and plenty of other professional development opportunities!

She’ll be working on a series investigating how anti-immigrant sentiments are affecting caregivers who come from different countries and their clients. If you would like to share your experiences on this topic, please do not hesitate to reach out.