KUNR’s Danna O’Connor inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame

Danna O’Connor , a long-time broadcaster and KUNR host, was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in September 2026.

O’Connor, who was born in Elko and raised in Winnemucca, has been on the air for nearly four decades. She started her career in Utah before returning to the Silver State in Carson City.

O’Connor joined KUNR as a weekend announcer in 1995 and jazz host in '97. She later became the familiar voice who kicked off weekday mornings with you during Morning Edition from 2008-18 before shifting to afternoons as the local host of All Things Considered . O’Connor also manages numerous operational and programming efforts behind the scenes to keep KUNR thriving.

In a recent interview with Brian Duggan, KUNR’s general manager, O’Connor was asked what has kept her at the station all these years:

“I found public radio, and I said, ‘this is the format I would really love to spend my time in.’ It’s interesting, it’s intriguing. It attracts great, interesting people, listeners, and co-workers — everybody. So, having a job in a format that I love was just a total blessing for the past 30 years.



I’m so proud to be able to support my colleagues here at KUNR as well as the community of public radio listeners out there — you’re wonderful people. I’ve really enjoyed working with you and for you. I love being able to spread information, good and bad, to let people know what’s going on.”

The Nevada Broadcasters Association describes its Hall of Fame as a showcase of “dedication to broadcasting, with each name representing a unique talent, a special skill, and a passion for the industry.” O’Connor was one of 29 broadcasters inducted in 2026.