Nonprofit promoting justice for Latino immigrants opens first office in Reno

Lea en español .

On February 4, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization that promotes justice for Latino immigrants and working families celebrated the opening of its first office in Reno.

"Si se puede" or "Yes, it can be done" is a term rooted in the struggle of working-class Latinos.

On Saturday, it was heard loud and clear when Make the Road Nevada opened its first office in Reno.

Make the Road Nevada has been providing support to the Latino community in Southern Nevada since 2017.

Now, they have expanded to northern Nevada.

Lead organizer Rico Ocampo said the goal is to increase representation.

“This is a new chapter in the Make the Road Nevada's history. We have been dedicated to providing resources, advocacy for working class families and immigrant families,” he said.

“And now we get to expand that advocacy to Northern Nevada, which oftentimes gets left out of the discussion when it comes to Nevada resources. And so we're glad to plant our flag here. And we're looking forward to connecting with Northern Nevada families.”

He also said Latino families in Northern Nevada will be able to receive support and advice on topics that matter to them.

“What people can expect from Make the Road's Reno office is youth programs, an opportunity for young people to get involved in immigration programs, and opportunity for immigrant families to ask questions on where they can get assistance when it comes to immigration forms, questions about their family situation or workshops,” Ocampo said.

Edgar Partida is the first member of Make the Road Nevada in Reno, and also a DACA recipient. He says he joined because of his desire to seek justice and equity for Latino immigrants.

“I want to see all the people from my community living freely with the rights they deserve as they come to contribute to this great nation we all call home. This is why we work in joint organizations like Make the Road Nevada that empower, educate, inform the Latino community,” Partida said.

Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar was also present at the event. He said Make the Road Nevada will be a great resource for Latino families in Northern Nevada.

“Make the Road does such an amazing job in our Latino community. It's an organization that's going to give them information, it's going to be accurate information. They're not here to take advantage of our community. They're here to uplift our community to ensure that we're doing what we need to be stronger and better,” Aguilar said.

Make the Road Nevada’s new office is at 690 East Plumb Lane in Reno.