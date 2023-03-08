© 2023 KUNR
Local Stories

How to prepare for flooding during upcoming winter storms

KUNR Public Radio | By Nick Stewart
Published March 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM PST
There is muddy water covering a street in the middle of a neighborhood, with dark clouds above.
Washoe County Sheriff's Office
/
KUNR Public Radio
Flooding in Washoe County, NV on Jan. 9, 2017.

The National Weather Service is forecasting an atmospheric river event to impact our region beginning Thursday night, with strong winds and flooding possible.

Several counties in Northern Nevada are urging residents to prepare for potentially severe impacts from the incoming storm.

In Washoe, Lyon, and Douglas counties, officials urged residents to prepare for flooding by taking a number of measures, such as clearing debris from property and obtaining sandbags if necessary.

To prepare for strong winds, the City of Reno said residents should to secure any lightweight objects such as outdoor furniture.

In South Lake Tahoe, the city manager issued a local emergency proclamation in anticipation of the bad weather.

The storm is expected to begin Thursday night. Residents are encouraged to prepare before the storm hits.

Below are sandbag locations for Washoe, Lyon, and Douglas counties.

Washoe County

  • Lemmon Valley, Lemmon Drive and Pompe Way, 
  • Lemmon Valley, TMFR Station 440, 130 Nectar Street
  • Silver Knolls Volunteer Fire Station, 11525 Red Rock Road
  • Golden Valley Park (Hillview entrance), 7490 Hillview Drive
  • Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane 
  • Highland Ranch Parkway 1 mile west of Pyramid Hwy
  • Belli Ranch, Blue Heron Circle and Warrior Lane
  • Toll Road and Geiger Grade
  • Pleasant Valley, Andrew Lane and Paddlewheel Lane
  • Pleasant Valley, Pagni Lane and 395
  • East Washoe Valley, TMFR Station 32, 1240 Eastlake Blvd.
  • East Washoe Valley, Eastlake Blvd and Gander Lane
  • West Washoe Valley, TMFR Station 30, 3905 Old Hwy 395

Lyon County (Bring a shovel)

  • Mound House Fire Station, 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV
  • Silver City Community Center, 385 High St., Silver City, NV
  • Fire Station #39, 460 Dayton Valley Rd., Dayton, NV
  • Fire Station #35,231 Corral Dr., Dayton, NV 89403
  • Stagecoach Community Center, 8105 US-50, Stagecoach, NV
  • Silver Springs JPO Office, 1075 Pyramid Ave., Silver Springs, NV
  • Mason Town Hall, 55 Bridge St., Mason, NV
  • Dressler Park Community Arena, 2715 Hwy 208, Wellington, NV
  • Lyon County Roads Yard,18 Hwy 85A North, Yerington, NV
  • Out of Town Park, Farm District Road and Highway 95A, Fernley, NV

Douglas County

  • Jacks Valley Station 15, 3450 Jacks Valley Rd, Carson City
  • Sheridan Fire Station, 980 Sheridan Ln., Gardnerville
  • Johnson Lane Fire Station, 1450 Stephanie Ln., Minden
  • Fish Springs Fire Station, 2249 Fish Springs Rd., Gardnerville
  • Ruhenstroth Fire Station, 2008 Pinto Cir., Gardnerville 
  • Support Services Center (East Fork Fire) 940 Mitch Dr. (Across from Station 7), Gardnerville
  • Holbrook Highlands at the Family Support Council Building, 3324 Highland Way, Gardnerville
Tags
Local Stories floodingwinter storm
