Lawmakers call for federal clean car standards to accelerate Nevada’s path to zero-emissions future

Nevada Assemblywomen Angie Taylor and Natha Anderson are calling on the Biden Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to accelerate Nevada’s path to a zero-emissions future.

Clean air and clean cars will provide immediate environmental, financial and health benefits, Taylor said.

“Automobiles, cars, pickups, delivery vans, all of those, anything produced from 2027 through 2032, we call on the EPA to continue to enact strong legislation so that we can get there, get there fast and get this enacted by the end of the year,” Taylor said.

November marks the two-year anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that is helping electrify Nevada’s transportation system.

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Nevada would expect to receive $38 million over five years to support the expansion of an electric vehicle charging network in the state.

“Many people talk about how there's an increased need and demand for electric vehicles. But one of the things that's a barrier to that is not having the charging stations. This $30 million will allow us to put charging stations all over our state whether we're talking about Las Vegas, Reno or any in a rural area,” Taylor said.

In April, the EPA introduced emission standards for model years 2027 through 2032, paving the way for 67% of all new car sales to be electric vehicles by 2032.

These standards are critical to reducing pollution that fuels climate change while also lowering the cost of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, but they must be enacted as soon as possible, Taylor said.