Northern Nevada HOPES reaches fundraising goal for new facility

The Jerry Smith Community Wellness Center, scheduled to open in May, will provide health care access to underserved community members, including services like primary care and case management. The clinic accepts multiple insurances, including Medicaid and Medicare. However, those who do not have coverage are also encouraged to come to the facility for help.

The facility will also have a same-day clinic, which are effective for underserved individuals in the community, said Sharon Chamberlain, the CEO of Northern Nevada HOPES.

“So often those individuals don’t have access to care. So they end up in the emergency rooms, which costs a significant amount of money. If we can get those individuals to come here and see a doctor on the same day, that’s going to change the landscape of how we provide services here in Reno and Sparks,” Chamberlain said.

HOPES has seen a growing need for these services, she said. At the Fifth Street Clinic, they turn away 40 to 60 individuals every day.

It took roughly two years to raise $36 million for the organization. Donations pushed the goal to the finish line. These donations include philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s donation of $6 million. Scott is the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos.

HOPES originally started as an HIV care center, said Dr. Trudy Larson, HOPES co-founder and vice president .

“It was really about creating a place for those with HIV, where they could get care, really get help with a lot of the social situations and find acceptance,” Dr. Larson said.

The organization has continued to grow and help more people. The new clinic can serve 12,000 patients, including people from the Cares campus and HOPES Springs. HOPES Springs is located across the street from the new clinic and provides housing and other services for those who live there.

Jenny, a resident at HOPES Springs, said without HOPES, she might not be sober.

“I couldn’t really tell you but I wouldn’t be in a good place. I recommend HOPES because they give you an opportunity to have some stability in your life,” she said.

KUNR’s Ember Braun is a student at the Reynolds School of Journalism.