A new housing community meant to transition unsheltered people to permanent housing is being hailed as a one-of-a-kind venture.It was a cause for…
As a community health center, Northern Nevada HOPES in downtown Reno offers a variety of medical services. When it opened in 1997, it served as a clinic…
Last year, about 90 thousand low-income and underserved Nevadans depended on community health centers to access care. By the start of next year, about $11…
The KUNR news team recently reported on the physical and mental trauma one Syrian family endured while escaping their war-torn country. In part two of…
Syringe exchange programs across the country are intended to curb the spread of blood-borne diseases like HIV/AIDS and viral hepatitis. There’s only one…
Northern Nevada HOPES provides healthcare to people regardless of their ability to pay. The center recently opened its doors to a new facility in downtown…
This week about two hundred people gathered in downtown Reno to celebrate a new chapter for a nonprofit community health center. Reno Public Radio’s Anh…