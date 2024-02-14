Love at first bark: Nevada Humane Society offers 'Dog Dates' for Valentine's Day

Picture this, you're walking through a park with a charming companion by your side. Only your companion has four legs, a tail and a wet nose.

“Dog Dates” give community members the chance to take a shelter dog out for a date. It's like a blind date, but with more fur and less awkward silences.

The program is typically offered two days a week on Wednesdays and Fridays, but because of the Valentine's holiday, it’s offered every day this week, said Nevada Humane Society CEO, Jerleen Bryant.

“It is a program where it gives dogs a temporary field trip away from the shelter, and gives our community members time to spend with our dogs,” Bryant said. “Maybe they don't have a dog of their own, maybe they can't own a dog of their own. Or sometimes they just want to see, maybe they're thinking about adding a dog to their family.”

The Nevada Humane Society has been offering this program for about a year, Bryant said. Date ideas include hiking, exploring or watching a movie at home.

To take a dog on a date, go to the Nevada Humane Society website and sign up for “Dog Dates.” The team will select a dog that they think would be a good fit.

And if you're the perfect match, consider giving your date a forever home.