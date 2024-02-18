© 2024 KUNR
Illustration with text that says, “KUNR 2024 Elections.” There is an implied surface with a pencil, a roll of stickers and a ballot box placed on top of it. A Nevada-shaped sticker is on the front of the ballot box.
KUNR 2024 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2024 elections

Sen. Fetterman headlines packed Washoe County Dems fundraiser in Reno

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published February 18, 2024 at 10:50 AM PST
Fetterman and Cortez Masto are both on a stage in front of a crowd while she holds a microphone and hands him a sweater.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto gives Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman a sweater that reads, “Home Means Nevada,” at a Washoe County Democratic Party fundraiser in Reno, Nev., on Feb. 17, 2024.

On Saturday, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman was the headline speaker at a Washoe County Democratic Party fundraiser in Reno.

Urban and rural Democrats packed the Neil Road Recreation Center. In addition to Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Treasurer Zach Conine, attendees included local elected officials and tribal leaders who were at the crab leg dinner fundraiser.

Fetterman had one message — voters need to show up to the polls in November, especially to re-elect President Joe Biden and Senator Jacky Rosen. He said by staying home, you're basically casting a ballot for former president Donald Trump.

“You’re a purple state, Pennsylvania is too, and we’re gonna have to hold that line,” Fetterman said to the crowd.

Fetterman also made quips about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and spoke about the importance of seeking support for mental health like he did publicly last year.

He also said passing the foreign aid package approved by the Senate last week is crucial. It would provide $95 million in aid to support Ukraine, Israel and Tawain.

“If House Republicans don’t bring that to the floor for a vote, Ukraine will fall. 100%,” Fetterman said. “I voted for it. Your Senator Cortez Masto voted for it. Senator Rosen voted for it.”

House Republicans have said they wouldn’t support a bill without changes to U.S. border security after blocking a previous bill that included those kinds of provisions.

House lawmakers are expected to propose their own foreign aid bill on Tuesday.
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning journalist covering politics, focusing on democracy and solutions for KUNR Public Radio. Her goal is to provide helpful and informative coverage for everyday Nevadans.
