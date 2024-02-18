Sen. Fetterman headlines packed Washoe County Dems fundraiser in Reno

Urban and rural Democrats packed the Neil Road Recreation Center. In addition to Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Treasurer Zach Conine, attendees included local elected officials and tribal leaders who were at the crab leg dinner fundraiser.

Fetterman had one message — voters need to show up to the polls in November, especially to re-elect President Joe Biden and Senator Jacky Rosen. He said by staying home, you're basically casting a ballot for former president Donald Trump.

“You’re a purple state, Pennsylvania is too, and we’re gonna have to hold that line,” Fetterman said to the crowd.

Fetterman also made quips about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and spoke about the importance of seeking support for mental health like he did publicly last year.

He also said passing the foreign aid package approved by the Senate last week is crucial. It would provide $95 million in aid to support Ukraine, Israel and Tawain.

“If House Republicans don’t bring that to the floor for a vote, Ukraine will fall. 100%,” Fetterman said. “I voted for it. Your Senator Cortez Masto voted for it. Senator Rosen voted for it.”

House Republicans have said they wouldn’t support a bill without changes to U.S. border security after blocking a previous bill that included those kinds of provisions.

House lawmakers are expected to propose their own foreign aid bill on Tuesday.