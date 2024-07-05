© 2024 KUNR
Washoe County offers ways to beat the heat

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published July 5, 2024 at 4:16 PM PDT
Washoe County

Record breaking heat is expected to hit this weekend in the Reno-Sparks area and Washoe County is providing some ways to beat the heat.

Northern Nevada is under an excessive heat watch.

For seniors who need a break, the Washoe County Senior Center will extend its hours through July 12.

The center, located at 1155 E. Ninth Street in Reno, will be open this weekend from noon to 7 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Residents can also use the Washoe County libraries and public recreational pools.

Washoe County offers a recreational pool and splash pad at Bowers Mansion Regional Park, and two large-scale splash pads at Melio Gaspari Water Play Park and North Valleys Water Splash Park.

Those experiencing homelessness can use the resource center at the Nevada Cares Campus. The center is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and there is indoor air-conditioned seating, water, meals, restrooms, and laundry facilities.

Unlike last year, the county will not be opening the Reno-Sparks Convention Center as a cooling center.
Maria Palma
Maria joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She is interested in stories about underserved communities, immigration, arts and culture, entertainment, education and health.
See stories by Maria Palma