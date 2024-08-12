Gold Ranch Fire in Verdi: 400 homes threatened, 650 acres burned, zero containment

The fire near Verdi is posing a significant threat to the surrounding community. It started as a car fire on eastbound Interstate 80 yesterday and quickly spread due to high winds and dry conditions. By Monday afternoon, it had grown to about 650 acres.

The fire has led to the evacuation of residents in Quilici Ranch Road, with hundreds of homes currently under threat, Adam Mayberry with Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue said.

“I was told about 400 residential homes could be in the line of fire,” Mayberry said.

One home near the Truckee River has already been lost to the flames with no injuries reported. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District has deployed around 200 personnel from various federal, state and local agencies to fight the fire.

In response, NV Energy shut down utility lines, resulting in power outages for approximately 25,000 customers.

While electricity was restored to many areas overnight, about 6,300 residences and businesses remain without power, Katie Collier with NV Energy said.

“The main reason for these power outages is for their safety,” Collier said. “We are obviously in contact with all of these fire guys to see when we can re-energize, when we can bring everyone back into power. But with these winds, with the red flag warning that's going on today, people should expect to stay without power at least through the rest of the day,” she said.

Additionally, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

A red flag warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. on Monday due to increasing winds, which are expected to exacerbate the fire’s spread. The National Weather Service has forecast sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Smoke from the fire has significantly impacted air quality in the Reno-Sparks area, making it unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The fire has also disrupted the first day of school, with classes at Verdi Elementary School canceled due to the wildfire and resulting power outages.

Residents are advised to stay informed for updates on the fire and any further evacuation orders.

For those who need immediate assistance, Northwest Library in Reno is open as an evacuation shelter, and Reno Sparks Livestock Events Center is open as a large animal evacuation point.

On Aug. 11, the Nevada Highway Patrol arrested the driver of a vehicle that was on fire at I-80 and mile marker 2 (Gold Ranch). The driver was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving and booked into the Washoe County jail. The vehicle is reported to be a 2020 Alfa Romeo. This investigation is open and active.

