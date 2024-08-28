Here’s where you can bring food, tents and bikes after Burning Man

Among other items, Burner Gear Giveback will take tents, sleeping bags and non-perishable food. Organizer Hailey Armor said they will be given to people experiencing homelessness. Armor started this initiative after speaking with an unhoused man who used to get items out of the trash after the annual festival.

“I understand, both as a burner and someone who lives in Reno, that Burning Man is kind of a hot topic. This is a really interesting intersection where there’s the opportunity to mitigate camping gear going in the trash, and also give it to folks who can really use it.”

Items can be dropped off at Burner Express, 1500 Terminal Way in Reno, from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, or at the Reno Bike Project during regular business hours.

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is also accepting perishable and non-perishable food at its Food Distribution Warehouse. Other items like blankets and kids’ toys can be dropped off at the I-80 Smoke Shop and the Nixon Tribal Store.

Children’s bikes can be dropped off at Natchez Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays or taken to the Reno Bike Project .

Trash can be dropped off at the Wadsworth transfer station.