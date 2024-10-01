Nevada treasurer highlights Harris’ housing and economy proposals

Harris put forward several proposals related to paying for and building more housing through tax incentives. This includes a $25,000 tax credit for down payments for first-time homebuyers and significant tax relief for home builders who construct affordable homes and sell them to working families.

Treasurer Zach Conine said housing stability is economic stability .

“How can we expect someone to do a great job starting up a new business if they don’t know where their kids are going to sleep at night?” Conine asked. “How can we expect a 10-year-old to do well in fifth grade when they’re bouncing back and forth between weekly motels?”