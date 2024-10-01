© 2024 KUNR
Nevada treasurer highlights Harris’ housing and economy proposals

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published October 1, 2024 at 4:47 PM PDT
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris released an 82-page economic plan last week. Nevada’s Democratic treasurer highlighted what this could mean locally, particularly for housing.

Harris put forward several proposals related to paying for and building more housing through tax incentives. This includes a $25,000 tax credit for down payments for first-time homebuyers and significant tax relief for home builders who construct affordable homes and sell them to working families.

Treasurer Zach Conine said housing stability is economic stability.

“How can we expect someone to do a great job starting up a new business if they don’t know where their kids are going to sleep at night?” Conine asked. “How can we expect a 10-year-old to do well in fifth grade when they’re bouncing back and forth between weekly motels?”

The Harris-Walz campaign has also called for the construction of 3 million new housing units. In Nevada, more than 113,000 rental units are needed for households earning less than half of the area median income, according to the Nevada Housing Coalition.
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
